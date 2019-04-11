More couples signing prenups before marriage

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - For people looking to say “I do," there’s steps many East Texas couples are taking. For many, that list includes a prenup.
A study from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers shows a 62 percent increase in clients seeking prenups between 2013 and 2016.
If the marriage should end in divorce, a number of couples know how much money they’ll be walking away with.
“I think it’s an idealistic thing. I think it’s embarrassing for people to tell someone they love, ‘I want to marry you, but I want to protect myself from you,’” explained Samuel George, a lawyer with Samuel M. George Law Offices.
George said despite their negative connotation, soon-to-be-married couples are filing prenuptial agreements.
“It’s changes in our society that have made it more important to have a prenup and that’s unfortunate to say,” George added.
Prenups are legal documents that outline how engaged couples will divide their assets if they divorce.
“I think it’s an excellent idea for middle-age people that have gone through a divorce and have accumulating something where they have to divide the pie at that time, to risk doing that again,” George explained.
Nobody walks down the aisle thinking divorce, but George said creating a document that states what might happen in the event of one, can be good for everyone involved.
“It’s sadly common today that you almost have to presume there’s almost a 50 percent chance that all marriages are going to end in divorce,” George said.
Not everyone sees the prenup in a positive light.
Nicole Grant, a licensed professional counselor, told KLTV ‚”Prenups do not predict divorce, but I think it sends the message to your partner that says, ‘I’m only invested so much, and I want to get everything else out of this if it doesn’t work out.’"
Grant said a prenup can stir up feelings of distrust or shut a spouse out of an estate.
“You’re going into a marriage with the intention of if this fails. So, you’re not fully invested with your time, money, energy. You’re going in saying, 'Oh well, I’m going to keep this for myself,” Grant said.
Grant said communication is key to getting through the process. However, she said not all prenups are created equal. That’s why she says you should avoid signing them.
“If you want a desire for a lasting marriage then you need to get rid of the prenup and jump all in and be fully committed,” Grant said.
The American Psychological Association says between 40 and 50 percent of married couples in the U.S. end up divorced.
