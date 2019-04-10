Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vigil, balloon release set in memory Whitehouse ISD student

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A balloon release and vigil are set to honor a Whitehouse ISD student who died after an accidental drowning.

Ti’Auje’ “TJ” Reaves died Tuesday at Lake Tyler. Reaves was a junior and attended school at Whitehouse Independent School District.

According to family members, the event is set for 7:30 today at Church of Living Hope, 3308 Mineola Highway in Tyler, Texas.

Those who attend are asked to wear blue and black.

RELATED: Whitehouse ISD releases statement after student drowns on Lake Tyler

