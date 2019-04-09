NFL releases Cowboys, Texans preseason schedules

The Cowboys first step on the field against San Francisco. For week 2 of the preseason the Cowboys and NFC champion Rams will head off to Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 17. According to Ft. Worth Star- Telegram the game will mark the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976, when the 49ers faced the San Diego Chargers. It will also be the 36th neutral site preseason contest for the Cowboys, and mark the first time Dallas has played outside the contiguous United States since 2001 in Mexico City, Mexico against Oakland.