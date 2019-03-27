Check out this entertainment lineup for the Great Texas Balloon Race

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Texas red dirt musician Koe Wetzel, country musician Gene Watson and other stars are set to take the stage at the Great Texas Balloon Race.
Tuesday, organizers for the race announced the entertainment lineup for the 2019 event.
Friday, the night starts with performances from Gilmer native Dustin Hodges and headliner Gene Watson. Watson has recorded 34 studio albums and has had six No. 1 country hits.
Wetzel, an East Texas native, has been called the “zenith of Texas country music.” Wetzel will take the stage Saturday to celebrate the race’s 42nd year.
Artist Cody Wayne will kick off performances Saturday night. Wayne previously won the Texas County Music Award for 2017 Entertainer of the Year and 2018 New Male Vocalist of the Year.
The race takes place July 26-28. For more information on performances or tickets, click here.
Friday, July 26, 2019
- 6:30am Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over Longview
- 4:00pm Gates Open at East Texas Regional Airport for Great Texas Balloon Race Festival
- 6:30pm Dustin Hodges in Concert
- 8:15pm Special Shapes Spectacular
- 8:45pm Great Texas Balloon Race Opening Ceremony
- 8:50pm Balloon Glow
- 9:30pm Gene Watson in Concert
- Midnight Gates Close for the Day
Saturday, July 27, 2019
- 5:45am Gates Open at East Texas Regional Airport
- 6:30am Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over East Texas Regional Airport
- Ducks on the Pond Competition and other Navigational Tasks
- (Balloons will be launched from at least 2 miles away and will fly over the event grounds at ET Regional Airport. Launch sites and time will vary depending on weather and wind direction.)
- 11:00am GTBR Festival Closes for Midday
- 4:00pm GTBR Festival Re-Opens for Evening Entertainment
- 6:30pm Cody Wayne in Concert
- 8:15pm Special Shapes Spectacular
- 8:45pm Great Texas Balloon Race Opening Ceremony
- 8:50pm Balloon Glow
- 9:30pm Koe Wetzel in Concert
- Midnight Gates Close for the Day
Sunday, July 28, 2019
- 5:45am Gates Open at East Texas Regional Airport
- 6:30am Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over East Texas Regional Airport
- Ducks on the Pond Competition and other Navigational Tasks
