Simple, delicious Fettuccine Alfredo by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - A simple Alfredo sauce is a recipe you can learn to make very quickly. This version is far superior to any jarred, preservative-laden Alfredo sauce you can buy in any store. Give it a try and you’ll see what I mean! You can easily add steamed broccoli, crumbled bacon, or cooked chicken or shrimp to it to make it your own. Enjoy!
Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
12 to 16 ounces fettuccine, cooked
24 ounces heavy cream
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon chopped parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon seasoning blend (seasoned salt with no MSG, preferably) You can add more after you taste the end product, if needed.
2 teaspoons black pepper
Place all ingredients in a saute pan over medium heat and stir occasionally.
Watch for edges to begin to bubble, continuing to stir, until sauce reaches your desired consistency; really only takes a few minutes. No need to add thickeners. Combine cooked pasta with sauce, stirring until strands are well coated. Also, you can add pre-cooked chicken, shrimp or vegetables at this point and stir together over low heat until everything is nice and hot. If sauce gets too thick, loosen with a bit more cream or milk.
