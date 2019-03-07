Young women experiencing rise in heart attacks

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Heart attacks are becoming more common among younger women.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley talked to an East Texas woman who is sharing her personal story to help raise awareness about heart disease and the warning signs that you may not know come with it.
Dacia Edmondson is a mother of two and working at a job she loves. Seemingly, she had it all. Then suddenly, she had a heart attack at 41-years-old.
“It was freighting to think this was happening when it’s not supposed to be happening especially to me, to someone so young, “Dacia describes the terrifying moments when she knew something was wrong.
“My heart kind of started hurting a little bit. It felt like indigestion which I don’t get often so it’s noticeable and within seconds it was much worse,” adds Edmondson.
According to the CDC more than 800,000 Americans are hit with heart attacks each year. Now a new study by the Journal Circulation shows younger women account for 30% of them.
Dr. Ramon Kumar, Interventional Cardiologist, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, tells KLTV,” It should be a wake-up call to all heart doctors that we need to be more aggressive treating women that have had heart attacks with the medicines that we know work for them.
Dr. Kumar says younger women are coming through his doors with heart disease.
“Definitely women, young women are not immune by any means to heart disease, heart attacks."
Doctor Kumar says heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. , killing one in four women.
“Young women should think if they do have chest pains, pressures, neck pain, and they feel ill, don’t rule out heart disease. It’s possible you have it.”
Regardless of your ages, health experts say it’s important to know the risk factors. “We must really stress stop the smoking, treating diabetes, and very importantly taking cholesterol very seriously.”
Health officials say when it comes to heart health, both men and women, any age should seek preventative care.
“If your suspicion is high, if you got certain risk factors, and you have some of these symptoms that come on suddenly and are very profound you should definitely be thinking do I need to go to the emergency room?”
The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler has been recognized as the first recipient of the HeartCARE Center. Tyler was awarded this designation by the American College of Cardiology.
