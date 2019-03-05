3 East Texas students were named to B.A.S.S. high school all-state fishing team

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (KTRE) - Two East Texas students have been named to the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

They were among 62 outstanding anglers from across the country that were named to the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

The East Texas students named to the All-State Fishing Team include Hunter Muncrief, of Pineland, and Cason Ragsdale, of Winnsboro. Bradon Clifton, Ben Cully, of Rockwall, and Gabriel Talley, of Conroe, were named honorable mentions.

From B.A.S.S.

Sixty-two outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

“The Bassmaster High School All-American program recognizes the best young anglers in the nation,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “These student athletes are at the top of our sport both with their tournament success and academic achievements. We are proud to honor their accomplishments on a national level.”

To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students currently enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.

B.A.S.S. received more than 400 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 62 student anglers from 35 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 32 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.

“These qualifiers are helping shape the future of our sport,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “Their enthusiasm for sportfishing and their communities is exceptional, and we can only imagine what the future holds for these anglers.

“We are extremely proud to see our Bassmaster All-American program flourish, and we congratulate these student anglers on their success on and off the water.”

A second panel of judges will review nominations of the 62 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.

The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival that will take place May 2-6 on Lake Fork out of Emory, Texas.

Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main Texas Fest stage at the weigh-in.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.