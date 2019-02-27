Little book boxes encourage literacy

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Hundreds of free books are scattered across Palestine waiting to be picked up and read.
It’s part of a community-wide push to get more people reading.
Davi Killion Ingram is passionate about literacy in children.
“Just to drum up excitement. Even for the kids that aren’t quite reading. And for the kids that I taught, the middle school kids, to reignite that passion,” Killion Ingram explained.
But the former educator, like many, has noticed kids reading less.
“When you’re younger, reading is exciting. You’re starting to learn, but then it kind of tapers off, and you get involved in sports, and reading kind of goes by the way side,” Killion Ingram added.
That’s why Killion Ingram launched a project called “Readers are Leaders." You don’t have to check out books or even return them. All you have to do is pick one up and leave one if you want to.
“Take it. That’s the thing; take it. You know we’ll replenish it,” Killion Ingram said.
The idea is to allow anyone to donate and share books with each other to increase literacy in the community.
“No matter what income, no matter what demographics I think there’s always a need for books," Killion Ingram said. I mean you can’t have too many books."
There are more than 20 locations inside Palestine businesses and one outdoor library, outside Killion’s Collision.
“If you like the book, take it with you. Spend a little more time with it. And then if you go the next business and see it again drop it off there,” Killion Ingram added.
Killion said the community has embraced the movement with parents and children engaged.
Nicole Collins, who has two kids, said," We fill our home with books. We got to the library regularly. And it’s something that we get personal time together, that quality time."
Collins and her family decided to take action inside a coffee shop where her husband works and contribute to the cause.
“It’s really the foundation for their education. If they can be inspired to love learning at a young age, that that’s something that they never get away from,” Collins added.
Killion's second outdoor library is being unveiled this week.
For a list of all the locations of where you can find the baskets of books:
- Killion’s Collision - 1230 N Link St, Palestine, TX 75803
- J & B Security - 5420 W Oak St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Jocelyn’s Donuts - 2703 W Oak St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Warren’s Barber Shop- 307 West E Oak St, Palestine, TX 75801
- L and L Shoe Store- 203 W Oak St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Cream and Coffee- 126 Crockett Rd, Palestine, TX 75801
- The Browsery- 1002 E Palestine Ave, Palestine, TX 75801
- Broken Boutique- 114 W Main St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Montalba General Store- TX-19, Montalba, TX 75853
- Discount Pools and Spas- 5901 N, TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
- Gold Eye Clinic- 501 E Kolstad St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Resolutions Weight Loss- 2044 Crockett Rd, Palestine, TX 75801
- Appliance Sales and Service- 706 N Perry St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Cross Fit Palestine- 3001 N, TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75803
- Hullabaloo Pediatric Therapy= 311 Glenwood Dr Palestine, TX 75801
- Southern Signature Salon and Spa- 125 N Church St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Impact Performance- 1317 S. Loop 256, Palestine, Texas
- G4orce Athletics- 7660 US-79, Palestine, TX 75801
- Sanctuary Retreat- 404 N Magnolia St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Dr. Dutton- 110 E Brazos St, Palestine, TX 75801
- Palestine Toyota- 2728 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
- Texas Farm Bureau- 6000 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
