Red velvet cookie bars with M&Ms by Mama Steph

This pretty dessert is fun to make and delicious, too!
Red Velvet Cookie Bars
INGREDIENTS:
1 box of red velvet cake mix
1 egg
1 stick of butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
holiday color M&Ms
Method:
Line 12X7 or 9x9 baking dish with foil; spray foil with cooking spray
In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients except M&Ms. Batter will be stiff. Add 1/2 cup candy to the batter, and stir in.
When no more powdered mix is visible, place the batter in the prepared dish. Press into the pan evenly, then sprinkle 1/2 cup more candies over the top of the dough. Press them gently into the top of the dough.
Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes.
