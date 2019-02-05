TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This soup will help keep you full and warm during cool weather, and it’s keto-friendly for those of you who are on that eating plan.
Creamy broccoli-cheese soup by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
1/2 cup chopped white or yellow onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 to 3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half
10 ounce bag of broccoli florets (I use and precook a microwave steamer bag)
1 tablespoon cream cheese
1 cup sharp cheddar or cheddar blend
corn starch or xanthan gum for thickening
Method:
In a Dutch oven or soup pot, saute onion and garlic in the oil or butter over medium heat until onion is tender and translucent.
Add the broth and broccoli to the pot, and stir in. Allow to come to a simmer.
Put the cream cheese in a small bowl and microwave it for 30 minutes to soften it well. Whisk it into the soup, breaking up the cream cheese until it melts into the broth.
Add the cream and whisk in. Return to a boil, and simmer for a few minutes.
Next, remove from the heat source, and then add the cheese to the pot, stirring to incorporate.
If you want a thicker soup, add 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum by sprinkling over the soup, and whisking in. Alternatively, add two teaspoons corn starch to a cup of cold water, whisking to incorporate. Then add that “slurry” to the soup, allowing it to get hot and thicken the soup for several minutes.
Taste for salt and add some, if needed.
Top with crunchy cooked bacon pieces, if desired.
Enjoy!
