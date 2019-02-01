Jury indicts man in Van Zandt County crash that killed CPS worker, two children

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A driver who was involved in a fatal crash that killed three people has now been indicted.
A grand jury recently indicted Jesse Michael Brown, 20, of Fruitvale. Brown was indicted on three charges of manslaughter and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a 2018 crash.
The Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Friday.
Three people died in the crash. Connie Wells, a 61-year-old Child Protective Services worker, of Wills Point, Adam Turna, 14, of Canton and Elijah Tuma, 11, also of Canton. Issiebella Tuma, 12, of Canton received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the district attorney’s office. The children were in in CPS custody at the time of the crash.
The crash occurred on Nov. 6, 2018 on Highway 19, north of Interstate 20 and south of Highway 80.
According to the district attorney’s office, Wells was driving north and Brown was driving south when the two vehicles collided head-on.
“Each charge is a second degree felony carrying a punishment range of not less than two nor more than twenty years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said District Attorney Tonda Curry. "If an individual has never before been convicted of a felony, he or she is eligible for probation under the law. An indictment is not evidence of guilt. All persons are presumed innocent under our Constitution.”
The case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“While nothing will heal the hearts of those in our community who love Ms. Wells and these children, the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute these indictments on behalf of our community and fight to fulfill our duty to see that Justice is done,” Curry said.
