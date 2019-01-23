Sentencing phase underway for man convicted in chase, shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The prosecution is asking for a life sentence for the man convicted of shooting at Smith County deputies during a high-speed chase.
On Tuesday, the jury found Juan Alberto Quiroga, 20, guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony.
The sentencing phase of the trial started at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
7OnScene: KLTV’s Brenna Burger is providing live updates from the trial. To follow along, scroll down.
Defense attorney Jason Parish told the jury Quiroga was raised as a Christian who had become detached from his faith.
“Are you going to want to take an 18 year old and send him to penitentiary for the rest of his life for being a follower? Or are you going to decide to try and rejuvenate him and give him an opportunity at a structured life to get him back on track," Parish said. “We’re going to ask you to put our client on probation to give him that second chance.”
Quiroga’s conviction stems from a shooting that happened during a high-speed chase in March 2016.
During closing arguments, the prosecution said Quiroga idolized his hero Ricardo Pineda and that when Quiroga’s back was against the wall, he hung an AK-47 out of the window and fired at Smith County deputy Corey Cameron.
Cameron was chasing the car prosecutors say Quiroga was in with two other men - Pineda and Jeremy Robinson.
For their closing argument, the defense aimed to discredit Robinson who testified last week that he was driving the Nissan Altima and that Quiroga and Pineda shot at the deputies.
Quiroga’s sister said her brother was 8 when she left for college and that she helped change his diapers when he was a baby. She explained the her brother grew up in church, and he was 12 or 13 when he stopped attending church regularly. She also added that she never knew her brother was doing drugs.
Later in her testimony, Quiroga’s sister said she and he husband would help Quiroga out if he is given a second chance. She said her brother could come live with them if he is given a second chance.
Quiroga’s brother testified that their father is a church musician, and his mother was the leader of the women’s choir. He added that he was there for his parents and his little brother.
Later, Quiroga’s brother said he didn’t approve of the drugs or the guns he saw in pictures presented as evidence in court, but he believes in second chances.
During his time on the stand Quiroga’s father said his oldest son is a family man and an electrician. He said his daughter graduated with honors when she earned her bachelor’s degree. Quiroga’s father said that he tried to pass Christian values on to his children.
Quiroga’s father testified that Juan was a lovable kid who got awards in school. He said as Juan got older, he had more and more trouble focusing because of his dyslexia. Quiroga’s father said he felt like his youngest son was drifting in a different direction than his siblings and that he wasn' t there as much as he was with his older children because he on the road a lot when he was working as an oil field truck driver. Quiroga’s father cried at points during in his testimony.
When he saw the pictures of drugs, guns, and people flashing gang signs,. Jose Quiroga Jr. said, “That’s not my son. That’s not who I raised.”
Quiroga’s parents went through his room and never found drugs, his father said. He added that when he texted Juan to ask him if he was in school, his son said, he was going to drop out of school because it was boring and a waste of time.
Later, Stacie Cameron, Corey Cameron’s wife took the stand. she said she and Corey have been married four years. At the time of the shooting incident, they had been married one and a half years.
Stacey Cameron said on that day in March of 2016, she was at home because they were about to go out to eat. Corey called her and told her was going to be late. After she got a news alert on her phone, Corey called her and said he was OK. Stacey Cameron said it was a hard day for her, and the next day, she had to leave work early because she broke down and cried.
Explaining that they both have been affected by the shooting, Stacey Cameron said her husband has nightmares. She added that Corey doesn’t like to talk about what happened and that he has always been a very caring and loving person, but he has gotten overprotective and takes his his gun with him everywhere.
Stacey Cameron testified that Corey gets emotional when he dealing with a lot of stress. She added that he gets irritable and impatient.
