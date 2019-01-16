Skip to content
Bounce TV
Support Local
Advertise with Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
Coronavirus Updates
Home
Watch East Texas Now
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
National
State
Crime
A Better East Texas
Coronavirus Updates
Heroes Flight
East Texas Now
7 Investigates
East Texas Ag News
Pet Project
Elections
Election Results
Video
Weather
Lake Levels
Thundercall - Sign up today
Pollen Center
Project Tornado
Meteorology Minute
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
The Red Zone
COVID-19 UPDATES
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On the Grill
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
TxDOT current road conditions
Traffic on the go
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Mark in Texas History
In Focus
Volunteer Central
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Contests
About Us
Send us a news tip
Meet the Team
Jobs
Download our apps
Advertise with us
Contact us
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
Trail of Hope - Episode 3
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:34 AM
44
Currently in
Tyler, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Roadwork for the week of Dec. 7
TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Dec. 7, 2020.
By
Kerri Compton
Published 2h at 7:35 AM
Kilgore police: Two in custody after attempt to steal ATM, search continues for other suspect near walking trails
By
Nahum Lopez
2h
2h
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today
By
Katie Vossler
3h
3h
Northeast Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man
By
Associated Press
4h
4h
East Texas officer kills man suspected of hitting worker with car
Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a 30-year-old driver who refused to stop after striking a highway construction worker in Dallas.
By
Associated Press
4h
4h