Trail Of Hope - The Journey To Equality

Trail of Hope Episode 1
By Staff | January 16, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:37 AM

RELATED CONTENT

Roadwork for the week of Dec. 7

By 

Kerri Compton

Published 2h at 7:35 AM
East Texas officer kills man suspected of hitting worker with car

East Texas officer kills man suspected of hitting worker with car

Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a 30-year-old driver who refused to stop after striking a highway construction worker in Dallas.
By 

Associated Press

4h