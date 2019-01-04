How you can save money on your prescription drugs in 2019

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The New Year brings higher prices on hundreds of drugs.
An analysis by the company RX Savings Solution says, on average, drug prices rose over 6% on New Year's Day.
Getting prescriptions that you need refilled is not easy, especially in the face of high prices.
If you’ve dealt with sticker shock over a prescription lately, you are not alone. William Bratcher is a customer at Rose City Pharmacy in Tyler. He is one of those frustrated about the increase in drug prices this year.
“Some of our prescriptions for the boys, like one prescription for the month was over $300. It’s expensive so I can wait to see what’s going to happen now. I’m sure it’s going to be even higher,” explains Bratcher.
Several drug companies raised the prices of hundreds of drugs, according to a study by RX Savings Solutions, which found some prices jumped by 10%.
It’s no surprise to Sonny Krezdorn, who is the pharmacist and owner at Rose City Pharmacy.
“Drug companies are able to raise their prices on a quarterly to semiannual basis,” says Krezdorn.
In some cases, Krezdorn says, you can actually save hundreds of dollars by not using your insurance co-pay.
“Ask your pharmacist about generics when there are available. Generics are always going to be less expensive than a brand name medication.”
Ask questions of your doctor or your pharmacies if your prescription amount is too expensive.
“Your medications don’t work if you can’t take them, and if you can’t afford them, you can’t take them. So, we want to do what we can, and every pharmacist I know wants to do what they can, to help make sure that you can get your medication,” explains Krezdorn.
Pharmacists recommend always asking the question, “is this the lowest price possible for my medication this month?”
“There are some ways to help mitigate some costs when it comes to prescription drugs. It’s a really good idea to have a good relationship with your pharmacist who can do some digging to get you a better price.”
