How you can save money on your prescription drugs in 2019

Aaron McQ's aid-in-dying prescription of secobarbital sodium. McQ had been battling leukemia and a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, for five years. In November, doctors gave him six months or less to live and confirmed that he qualified to use Washington state’s aid-in-dying law. McQ filled the prescription for lethal drugs in late December, planning to use them within the next several weeks. The hard part, he said, was deciding exactly when to die. (Dan DeLong for KHN) (Source: Dan DeLong)