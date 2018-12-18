TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you are hungry and chilly, soup is always a great idea. This version uses smoked turkey and just a touch of sweet potato to add a nice texture and to offset the delicious smokiness of the meat. Perfect.
(Note: This soup can be made gluten-free by omitting the corn starch and using a teaspoon of xantham gum instead.)
Creamy smoked turkey-sweet potato soup by Mama Steph
Ingredients
8 ounces bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium white or yellow onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 quarts chicken, turkey or vegetable stock, homemade or storebought
2 small or one medium raw sweet potato, chopped (about 1 1/2 to 2 cups)
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sharp cheddar, grated
4 cups chopped cooked turkey meat, preferably smoked
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Method:
1. Place chopped raw bacon in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until bacon is somewhat crisp. Remove about 1/4 cup of the bacon to use as topping for the bowls of soup, if desired.
2. Add the chopped celery and onion to the pan, and saute until soft and onion becomes translucent.
3. Add the stock, cream and cheddar to the pan, and stir continually until the cheese is incorporated into the broth.
4. Add the potato, turkey, and parsley to the soup, and stir. Simmer for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. The smaller they’re chopped, the more quickly they’ll be done.
5. To thicken, either a) sprinkle a teaspoon of xantham gum powder over the soup, and whisk in, or b) make a slurry of 1/2 cup cold milk or water, and add to it 1 tablespoon cornstarch or plain flour. Whisk until no lumps at all remain, then pour into the hot soup, stirring well to incorporate. Cook a few more minutes until soup thickens.
6. Taste soup for any needed salt, (doubtful you’ll need it, but just in case) and add some pepper, if desired.
Serve topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon bits and a bit of cheddar. Enjoy!
