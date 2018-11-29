Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race board member retires

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - An East Texan who has been an important part of the annual Great Texas Balloon race has decided to retire from the race’s board.
Larry Aldridge has been with the Great Texas Balloon Race since 1990, He has been a crew chief on a balloon, has helped organize and set up the balloon race in Longview along with other board members for nearly 30 years. Aldridge has been instrumental in building the current infrastructure of the balloon race, and members of the board say he is “the heart of our event, and this race would not be what it is without his leadership.”
Aldridge was presented with a painting of his son’s balloon on Wednesday when the board members recognized him as he retire. His son is an 18-year-old new balloon pilot.
