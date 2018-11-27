Creamy turkey-vegetable soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you have turkey leftovers, this soup is a wonderful way to use them up. I simmered my roasted turkey’s carcass in a soup pot of water with an onion, bay leaf, and celery, and then pulled the meat from the bone after the stock was ready. I used the stock and the meat for this recipe, but you can easily buy a chicken or some turkey legs to do this from scratch if you have no carcass leftover.