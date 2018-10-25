East Texas Ag News: Weekly cattle and hay numbers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is a look at this week’s cattle and hay numbers.
All weight class averages for both feeder steers and heifers ended from one to three dollars higher, compared to last week.
Buyer activity is also brisk with good demand, according to the East Texas Livestock Market report, coming out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended a full two to three dollars lower, while slaughter bulls finished a dollar higher.
Right now, cow prices are still under pressure as herd culling intensifies.
All classes of hay traded steady compared to last week.
Reports show some movement is slower due to rainfall across the state.
We told you last week, this rain is making it extremely difficult to get a fourth cutting here in East Texas.
Prices for alfalfa and coastal Bermuda in area also remained steady.
