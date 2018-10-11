East Texas Ag News: Cattle and hay numbers for the week

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here are this week’s numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, the average feeders and heifers weighing 400 pounds and down ended a full four-to-seven dollars lower.
The heavier weight classes ended a full three-to-four dollars lower. That’s according to the East Texas Liverstock Market report coming out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls both finished steady to a dollar weaker. Buyer demand remained active.
Most hay classes remained steady compared to last week’s report. According to the U.S.D.A weekly Texas hay report, supply and demand were good with a variety of hay on the market as we head into the fall months.
Coastal Bermuda producers here in East Texas and also in the south of the state are working on baling their 4th crop of the season.
Some have reported problems with army worms.
For the latest local Ag news click over to ETXAgNews.com.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.