East Texas Ag News: Cattle numbers up, hay numbers steady

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended a full 4 to 6 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report coming out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows showed to be 3 dollars lower while the slaughter bulls ended 2 dollars lower. The market in Crockett seemed to ignore the negative board closing as buyers showed plenty of aggression on all classes of feeder calves with continued optimism for wheat demand.
turning to hay, all classes traded unevenly steady as a variety of hay continues to come into the market. Feed yards and dairies have been pushed to the top of the limit on how much they are willing to pay for top end alfalfa or coastal Bermuda but freight continues to play a large factor. These numbers are from the USDA Market News Service out of Amarillo.
For the latest local East Texas Ag news please visit ETXAgNews.com.
