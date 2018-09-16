Skip to content
KLTV Deals
Bounce TV
Ask the Expert
Grow Your Business
Teacher Tribute
Local Hero Salute
Home
News
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Home
East Texas Now
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
National
State
Crime
Heroes Flight
A Better East Texas
7 Investigates
East Texas Ag News
Pet Project
Weather
Personal Forecast Emails
Lake Levels
Thundercall - Sign up today
Pollen Center
Project Tornado
Sports
Local
National
The Red Zone
Red Zone Scores and Schedules
Red Zone Highlights
Red Zone Preview
Red Zone Teams
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On the Grill
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
TxDOT current road conditions
Traffic on the go
Gas Prices
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Volunteer Central
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
Good Morning East Texas Coffee Mug Giveaway
Watch Good Morning East Texas weekdays between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to see if you’re a winner.
84
Currently in
Tyler, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
ThunderCall Battery Extender Giveaway
To win a battery extender from FirstAlert 7 ThunderCall, sign up here!
Published November 19, 2018 at 2:44 PM
Mark Said It Would! Umbrella Giveaway
September 16
September 16
Birthday Club
September 16
September 16
Lay-Z-boy Giveaway: Best seat in the house
September 16
September 16
Good Morning East Texas Coffee Mug Giveaway
Watch Good Morning East Texas weekdays between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to see if you're a winner.
September 15
September 15