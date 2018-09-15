Waskom Wildcats

Head Coach: Whitney Keeling
District: 11-3A DI
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 980 School Ave., Waskom, TX 75692
2018 district record: 10-2 area finalist/7-0 district
Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Josh Reeves
- WR Paxton Keeling
- WR Robert Raven
- OL Tookie Jimmerson
Notes: Reeves returns as quarterback but the Wildcats numbers of veteran players was reduced significantly following graduation.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Jefferson at Jefferson
8/22 vs Joaquin at Joaquin
8/30 vs Red water at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
9/12 vs Hughes Springs at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
9/20* vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs New Diana at Waskom (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs DeKalb at DeKalb - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Elysian Fields at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Queen City at Waskom (senior night) - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Ore City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game