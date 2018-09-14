Contact Us

Contact Us
Caring. Committed. Proud of East Texas. (Source: KLTV)
September 14, 2018 at 12:59 AM CDT - Updated December 4 at 2:53 AM

Want to contact KLTV 7? Here’s how you can get in touch.

Mailing Address: 105 West Ferguson Street, Tyler, Texas 75702

Main Station Number: (903) 597-5588

Newsroom Number: (903) 510-7777

Send a tip

Email the newsroom at news@kltv.com.

Tour the station

As a service to the community, KLTV will give station tours to small school groups and community groups. Individual tours are not available.

Tours are not available on station holidays – New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (and the Friday after), Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

KLTV reserves the right to cancel any tour at any time. Please send tour requests to Austin Sandy, asandy@kltv.com.

Please include your name, phone number, group name, number in your group, and preferred tour time and date.

Station managers