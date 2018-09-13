East Texas Now: Lane Luckie checks in from China’s manufacturing hub

GUANGZHOU, China (KLTV/KTRE) - One of the most significant manufacturing hubs in the world, the Pearl River Delta region of south China, is seeing a boom in development.

From highways and bridges, to shipping channels, factories, and projects in the energy sector, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is undergoing rapid development as part of the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative.

KLTV & KTRE’s Lane Luckie checks in from Guangzhou, China’s manufacturing hub, as he covers the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

TALLEST TOWER: At 1,969 feet tall, the Canton Tower in Guangzhou is the tallest tower in China and third tallest in the... Posted by Lane Luckie KLTV on Saturday, September 22, 2018

KLTV & KTRE's Lane Luckie is traveling to Asia to explore the current issues related to the important bilateral relationship between the world's two largest economies -- the United States and China.

