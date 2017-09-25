Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Germany’s Social Democrats announce departure from Merkel’s ‘Grand Coalition’

Lane Luckie reports from SPD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany after the Social Democrats’ historic loss in the 2017 Bundestag elections.
By Lane Luckie
Updated: Sep. 25, 2017 at 3:24 AM CDT
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Lane Luckie reports from SPD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany after the Social Democrats’ historic loss in the 2017 Bundestag elections.

Lane Luckie, a news anchor and reporter for KLTV in Tyler, Texas, is traveling in Germany and Belgium as part of a fellowship with the RIAS Berlin Commission. The bi-national journalist exchange, a partnership with the Radio Television Digital News Foundation, was established in 1992 to promote understanding between the United States and Germany in the field of broadcasting. Click here to learn more.

