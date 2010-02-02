Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman Gohmert visits SFA's Columbia Center

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 1, 2010 at 11:09 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Congressman Louie Gohmert visited the Columbia Geospatial Center’s new SFA location on the seventh anniversary of the space shuttle’s fall from space.

Gohmert learned how geospatial science is being used in so many beneficial ways since that fateful day. The center's functions include disaster assistance, providing military training and mapping infrastructure for communities statewide. Gohmert is frustrated over talk of cutting NASA and areas of research which lead to jobs.

"But it makes no sense to be cutting the programs that really put us on the cutting edge of the world and technology," Gohmert said. "So I hope there are not plans to cut this area."

