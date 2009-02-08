Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas Ham radio group remembers Columbia tragedy, recovery

By Kirby Gibbs
Published: Feb. 8, 2009 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 8, 2009 at 1:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - When disaster strikes in East Texas, the people are not easily shaken.  Instead, they step up and step out to help in any way possible.

From Canada, down to Texas, Nacogdoches Ham Operators have been traveling all day by radio.

Public Information Officer of Nacogdoches Amateur Radio Club, John Chapman said, "All across the United States we've talked to people, and most everybody has said thanks for the special event stations, and thanks for taking the time to remember."

Today, these Ham Operators are remembering those seven fallen astronauts of the shuttle Columbia.  However, they are also thanking those involved in the space ship recovery.

As debris scattered across East Texas, Ham Operators were on the scene, helping to keep the lines of communication open.

"We provide back up and background communications so that the city and the county can make good calls and judgments on what they need to do," Chapman explained.

The commemorative event is a reminder of how important their job really is.

"A reminder to the other Ham radio operators that many of the emergencies that arise will be sudden and profound and we should all be ready at almost any moment to lend assistance in anyway required," another radio operator said.

During the recovery mission, more than 100 operators came in to help the Nacogdoches Hamatures.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program