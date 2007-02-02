Columbia Center in Nacogdoches hosts reception

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Some East Texans gathered in Nacogdoches to remember the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy.

The Columbia Regional Geospatial Center held a reception at the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches this Thursday evening.

Several recovery workers and residents who assisted in the space shuttle recovery efforts attended.

Thursday night’s reception was also an opportunity for organizers to take oral histories of what some East Texans experienced.

The recorded experiences will become part of a planned museum.