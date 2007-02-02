Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Columbia Center in Nacogdoches hosts reception

The shuttle crew. (NASA/file)
The shuttle crew. (NASA/file)(KWTX)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2007 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2007 at 3:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Some East Texans gathered in Nacogdoches to remember the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy.  

The Columbia Regional Geospatial Center held a reception at the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches this Thursday evening.  

Several recovery workers and residents who assisted in the space shuttle recovery efforts attended.

Thursday night’s reception was also an opportunity for organizers to take oral histories of what some East Texans experienced.

The recorded experiences will become part of a planned museum.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program