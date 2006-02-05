Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Columbia will always be remembered by Hemphill community

Space Shuttle Columbia STS-107 crew onboard shuttle in flight (left to right): David Brown,...
Space Shuttle Columbia STS-107 crew onboard shuttle in flight (left to right): David Brown, Ilan Ramon, Rick Husband, Kalpana Chawla, William McCool, Michael Anderson and Laurel Clark
By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 1, 2006 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2006 at 8:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Hemphill is one East Texas city that takes the Columbia anniversary to heart.

During the disaster, Sabine County residents worked relentlessly with the recovery mission. They won’t forget.

The town hosted a memorial service. Services like this have been held each year since the disaster.

Those here call it a healing experience. Even after three years, the tragedy still stirs their emotions.

Joaquin Fire Chief Mike Woods explained why he continues to play bagpipes at the ceremonies. “The astronauts are their country’s heroes. They came from all over the world to make that mission, and they just came back to earth here. Unfortunate how it happened, but I think it’s very proper that we honor them this way.”

A NASA astronaut presented a plaque to the community.

NASA thanks residents for their continued efforts to keep the Columbia mission alive in everyone’s memories.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program