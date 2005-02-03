by Ramonica R. Jones



Lufkin city leaders paid an emotional tribute to the astronauts killed in the Space Shuttle Columbia crash. At a memorial service at city hall, public works director Kenneth Williams reflected on the tragedy and how East Texans came together during such a difficult time. Those who showed up honored the astronauts with prayer, patriotic songs, and a moment of silence.



Charlotte Krenek attended the service. Her husband was among two people killed whan a helicopter searching for shuttle debris crashed a few miles east of Broaddus.



"It was very inspirational," Krenek says. "I'm glad I was able to come. I kind of had mixed emotions at first. I've tried to put a lot of closure into my life, but I wanted to come at least one more time."



To this day, pieces of shuttle debris are still being found throughout the area.