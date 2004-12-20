Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Shuttle memorial designers in Nacogdoches searching for ideas

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2004 at 2:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Designers for the Nacogdoches Space Shuttle Columbia Memorial were on hand Sunday for a reception.

The designers are gathering ideas for the look of the memorial. Their firm, KBAS, deals with numerous memorials, including the Pentagon Memorial for the September 11th attacks.

One of the designers we spoke with says they want the memorial to honor not only the astronauts, but the spirit of space exploration.

Julie Beckman, a concept designer said, "we want this place to really evoke imagination and be a cultural, kinda give back to the community that came together during this tragedy."

Beckman says the actual artist’s rendition of the memorial will not be available until sometime in March.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

(Source: Frankston ISD Facebook)
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Smith County commissioner select acting constable to continue role
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role