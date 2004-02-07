Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches County Shuttle recovery costs mounting

The space shuttle Columbia disintegrates above Texas during re-entry. (Source: Robert McCullough)
The space shuttle Columbia disintegrates above Texas during re-entry. (Source: Robert McCullough)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 6, 2004 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 7, 2004 at 2:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The instant the disaster occurred recovery expenses began. They’re still growing.

There were 130 federal, state, and local government agencies. It brought 25,000 people from 44 states to East Texas. Searchers looked for debris in helicopters, boats, and walking shoulder to shoulder.

The recovery and investigation were extraordinary and expensive.

The cost to taxpayers is over $528 million.

Included are expenses filed by Nacogdoches County Auditor Clara Flores. The county's FEMA and NASA reimbursements were over $627 thousand.

The total cost is staggering even to Flores: "I did not realize that statewide and all the way into Louisiana that ever it would reach that size of money."

Unlike other government expenses, few restrictions are placed on how much money can be spent for disaster recovery.

Nevertheless, Flores found no one was frivolous with taxpayers' money.

"It wasn't so much a bottomless pit. We were very aware of the dollars being spent, but at the same time we wanted to make sure our volunteers had water, food. That there was a warm place for them, that horses were taken care of. Everything was pre approved as it occurred," said Flores.

Auditors kept close track of expenses thanks to interagency cooperation from the Texas Forest service and FEMA.

Regrettably it was more difficult to monitor all the donations. “Amazingly a lot of those early on receipts were all donated. Wal-Mart had an account for the Columbia Shuttle.” According to Wal-Mart management the Nacogdoches store donated just under $30,000 in merchandise.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program