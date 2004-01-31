Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trust fund set up for families of Columbia astronauts

In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2003, file photo, family members of the crew of the space shuttle...
In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2003, file photo, family members of the crew of the space shuttle Columbia embrace prior to a the memorial service, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2004 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 31, 2004 at 12:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s being called “The Columbia Shuttle Trust”, and it’s designed to give the families of the seven astronauts who perished in the breakup of Space Shuttle Columbia some financial security for the future.

Astronauts are not able to get life insurance policies, so the fund is seen as helping the families of astronauts who've already died and those who might be lost in the future.

Former astronaut Charles Bolden says the trust is being supported already by a combination of leaders from Hollywood and the space industry. One goal is to give at least one million dollars, tax free, to the families of each of the Columbia crew members. Congress would have to go along.

The fund is also soliciting money from the general public.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the loss of Columbia.

(Information can obtained on the Internet at www.columbia7trust.org or by calling toll-free at 1-877-99-SPACE (997-7223))

Copyright 2004 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program