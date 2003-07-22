Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NASA manager who led Columbia mission dismissed foam danger

In memory of Space Shuttle Columbia thousands of flowers are placed at Johnson Space Center
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2003 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2003 at 6:27 PM CDT
(AP) - The top NASA manager for Space Shuttle Columbia’s final mission quickly dismissed the danger from a foam strike on launch.

Newly released transcripts show Linda Ham said, "The foam wouldn't do any damage."

In transcripts of five management team meetings during Columbia's flight, Ham compared the strike on the left wing to a similar incident in a previous shuttle launch.

Officials say a piece of foam that hit "Atlantis" in an October launch caused just minor damage.

NASA flight managers didn't know at the time that the piece of foam that hit Columbia was the biggest ever to hit a shuttle during launch.

The investigation team trying to discover what caused Columbia to tear up on re-entry February first has focused on wing damage from the foam.

Investigators believe wing damage allowed superheated air to penetrate the hull, leading to the catastrophe.

