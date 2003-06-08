Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Columbia accident report will cite weak inspections

Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia is collected and analyzed. (Source: NASA/Wikipedia)
Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia is collected and analyzed. (Source: NASA/Wikipedia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2003 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2003 at 12:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The space shuttle Columbia Accident Investigation Board has ended its four-month investigation of the “Columbia” accident.

Now, the 13 members will prepare a report that will focus on things like aging spacecraft and superficial inspections.

Board chairman Harold Gehman says the report will probably be the most sweeping review ever of the space shuttle program.

The group is retreating to Washington, and Gehman's goal is to beat Congress' August recess.

He says the report is intended to be the baseline for serious public policy debate on the future safety of the shuttle program and its role in manned spaceflight.

Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program