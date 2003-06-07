Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Verdict returned for Harrison Co. constable charged with Shuttle debris theft

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks...
In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas.
By Chris Cato
Published: Jun. 6, 2003 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2003 at 8:46 PM CDT
(KTRE) - Harrison County Constable Robert Hagan was charged with stealing a tile from a debris site in Nacogdoches County the day of the shuttle disaster. He completed his testimony Friday morning. In the testimony Hagan said he had considered keeping a piece of the debris as a quote “remembrance” but says it was only a passing thought.

In his closing arguments this afternoon, Hagan's attorney Eldred Smith said Hagan's words were misconstrued during the investigation of his case. Federal Prosecutor Malcom Bales told jurors Hagan lied several times throughout the days after the disaster about his possession of the tile. Hagan says heightened to return the debris to Nacogdoches.

Jurors were sent to deliberate at around 1:30 PM and it took less than 3 hours to reach a verdict.

Stay with the East Texas News for continuing developments on this story.

