Lufkin honored for Shuttle recovery contributions

The crew of STS-107, the last Columbia mission, walked out for launch on January 16.
By Paula Johnson
Published: Mar. 19, 2003 at 2:57 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 19, 2003 at 11:37 PM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - When the space shuttle Columbia broke apart over East Texas on February 1st. East Texans welcomed nearly 50 different agencies into the area and joined in on search efforts. Now two of those agencies are showing their appreciation.

Representatives from NASA and FEMA presented Lufkin Mayor Louis Bronaugh with a certificate reflecting their appreciation. Both representatives say the entire community has greatly helped their search efforts, and have acted as a family away from home. Representatives say search efforts in East Texas are a little more than half way finished.

They hope things will wrap up by the end of April.

