Columbia debris undergoes testing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL (AP) -- Some of the thousands of pieces of debris from Space Shuttle Columbia are now undergoing special lab testing.

The wreckage is being stored at a hangar at the Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Director Mike Leinbach says the testing will determine just how much heat the shuttle's thermal tiles and other components were subjected to.

He says that "Columbia," as the first shuttle, held a special place for Kennedy workers.

Leinbach says engineers are determined to learn what caused the orbiter to break apart.

