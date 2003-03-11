Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

NASA engineer makes first public comments since Columbia disaster

Columbia Disaster, February 2003
Columbia Disaster, February 2003
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2003 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2003 at 12:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Virginia (AP) - A NASA engineer who wrote of a possible catastrophe says he was uneasy the morning of Columbia’s landing, but still felt it would touch down safely.

Bob Daugherty, an engineer in Virginia, made his first public comments Monday about the furor his e-mails started.

Daugherty wrote that if the shuttle's wing were breached, the tires could explode, causing a catastrophe.

But Monday, Daugherty says his comments were meant to only spark a debate and that NASA managers handled them appropriately. He said he wanted to make sure that Mission Controllers were prepared if Columbia had to land with two flat tires.

Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan
Design draft
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program