NASA searching for secret communications box from Shuttle

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks...
In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2003 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 7, 2003 at 6:38 PM CST
BRONSON, TX (AP) - There’s no sign yet in Texas of a secret communications device NASA is looking for among Space Shuttle Columbia’s wreckage.

NASA says the box allows communications between the shuttle and ground controllers to be encrypted.

Officials say if somebody else finds the device, they could study the technology and possibly send "bogus" signals to future shuttle missions.

National Guardsmen spent yesterday combing an area around Bronson, Texas -- near the Louisiana border. But they came up empty.

One resident says searchers had been in the area for at least a couple days.

