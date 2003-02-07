Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

911 calls record horror of Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

Columbia Disaster, February 2003
Columbia Disaster, February 2003
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2003 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 7, 2003 at 5:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (AP) - The call to 9-1-1 described something “very strange” in the skies over east Texas last Saturday morning.

The emergency call was among the first to describe the break-up of the space shuttle "Columbia."

That eyewitness wondered if a plane had just blown up.

But another caller -- an experienced shuttle watcher -- knew all too well.

She reported in a shaking voice that she had probably just seen the space shuttle explode.

But, as she told the dispatcher, "I know there's nothing you can do."

Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview

Latest News

(Source: Jefferson ISD/Facebook)
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan