Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thermal tiles suspected; search for pieces widens

Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2003 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2003 at 1:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL (AP) - A leading theory on the cause of Saturday’s shuttle disaster -- the thermal tiles damaged during liftoff.  NASA officials emphasize it’s too soon to say for sure. An engineering report issued during Columbia’s flight concluded that damaged tiles were not a hazard.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (AP) - The search for pieces of the space shuttle Columbia has expanded westward. The salvage operation covers an area from the hills of East Texas to a suburb of New Orleans. In East Texas, authorities are combing dense forest and divers are searching the bottom of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

BETHESDA, MD (AP) - President Bush is praising the space shuttle Columbia’s seven astronauts for “their achievements, their heroism and their sense of wonder.” Bush today told workers at the National Institutes of Health that the shuttle’s loss is a reminder of the sacrifices that often accompany scientific learning.

(AP) - The families of Columbia’s crew are urging the nation to continue “the bold exploration of space.” Relatives of the crew members issued a statement after getting together yesterday. Commander Rick Husband’s widow, Evelyn, says the families gained strength from each other.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Congress will take its own look at the space shuttle program following the Columbia disaster. Senate and House leaders say lawmakers will invite NASA to testify about the cause of the accident. And legislators will review the role of the shuttle in future space exploration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Bush has sent Congress a budget with record-high deficits over the next two years. The two (t) trillion dollar spending plan would accelerate tax cuts, overhaul social programs, give NASA a modest increase and shower (b) billions on defense and homeland security.

Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview

Latest News

(Source: Jefferson ISD/Facebook)
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Wood County approves broad band plan
Wood County approves broadband plan