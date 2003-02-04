Texas residents hear loud noises shortly after NASA loses shuttle

(KTRE) - Reports are coming in from witnesses on the ground about what may have happened to the space shuttle “Columbia.”

John Ferolito of Carollton, Texas, says he "heard a big bang and the windows shook in the house." He compared the sound to "a car hitting the house."

Gary Hunziker of Plano, Texas, says he saw two "bright objects" flying alongside the shuttle as it passed overhead on re-entry. He says he assumed the objects "were chase jets."

Bob Multer of Palestine, Texas, told CNN he heard a “loud, intense roar” that he likened to the sound of a tornado. He believes it shook his house “for a good minute.”