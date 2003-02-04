Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas residents hear loud noises shortly after NASA loses shuttle

Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2003 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2003 at 2:08 AM CST
(KTRE) - Reports are coming in from witnesses on the ground about what may have happened to the space shuttle “Columbia.”

John Ferolito of Carollton, Texas, says he "heard a big bang and the windows shook in the house." He compared the sound to "a car hitting the house."

Gary Hunziker of Plano, Texas, says he saw two "bright objects" flying alongside the shuttle as it passed overhead on re-entry. He says he assumed the objects "were chase jets."

Bob Multer of Palestine, Texas, told CNN he heard a “loud, intense roar” that he likened to the sound of a tornado. He believes it shook his house “for a good minute.”

