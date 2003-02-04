Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base readies for shuttle wreckage
Published: Feb. 3, 2003 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2003 at 2:02 AM CST
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (AP) - Investigators will try to reconstruct what they can of space shuttle “Columbia” at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
Lieutenant Colonel Larry Hahn says the base is in a central location, and it offers high-tech communications gear, tight security and hangar space to store the wreckage.
Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.