Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base readies for shuttle wreckage

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2003 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2003 at 2:02 AM CST
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (AP) - Investigators will try to reconstruct what they can of space shuttle “Columbia” at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Lieutenant Colonel Larry Hahn says the base is in a central location, and it offers high-tech communications gear, tight security and hangar space to store the wreckage.

