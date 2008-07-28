Power of Prayer: Shawn Carney

“That inspired me to live for something else and for someone else. And when you grow in your faith like that at such a young age which I was blessed to be able to do it leads you places you thought you would never end up. And that’s where I find myself today and its not by my doing at all. It is completely the guidance of the Holy Spirit because if it were my plan it would have fallen apart long ago. This is something I would love to do my entire life. But it will only be possible if I am praying. Because that is the only thing that will sustain me in something as real as this and something that is so desperately needed in our culture. Our culture is longing for the love of Christ. And abortion is the perfect example of that longing,” says Shawn.