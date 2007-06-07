Kerri Compton is a well recognized face on KLTV. She is the only traffic reporter in East Texas, and has been providing exclusive traffic reports for Good Morning East Texas for more than 15 years. Through her expansive network of agency resources and traffic software, Kerri keeps her finger on the pulse of East Texas traffic and construction projects.

In the newsroom, Kerri is busy keeping you up-to-date at KLTV.com as a web producer. From local news to major world events, Kerri is committed to making sure East Texans can rely on KLTV.com for breaking news anytime.

Kerri resides in Tyler with her husband and two daughters and enjoys hearing from viewers on Twitter or by email at kcompton@kltv.com.