Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto

First Alert Chief Meteorologist

You may e-mail Mark at: mscirto@kltv.com

State Honors

*2011-1st Place - Best Weathercast / Division III - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

*2009-1st Place - Best Weathercast / Division III - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

*2008- Nominated - Lone Star Emmy Award - Best Weathercast in Texas

*2008-2nd Place - Best Weathercast / Division III - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

*2007-2nd Place - Best Weathercast / Division III - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

*2003-1st Place - Best Weathercast / Division II - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

*2001-1st Place - Best Weathercast / Division II - Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

Local Honors

*2015 - Longview News Journal - Best Of East Texas - Best Weather Reporter & Best TV Personality

*2014-2016 - Winner - BScene Magazine - Best Weather Forecast

*2011-2017 - Winner - Locals Love Us.com - Favorite Local TV Personality in Tyler & Longview

*2004-2008 - Best Weather Forecast/Weather Source in East Texas / BScene Magazine

Mark Scirto is KLTV 7's Chief Meteorologist. He has established himself as East Texans' first and favorite choice for the information they care about the most: WEATHER! He can be seen each day on the most watched newscasts in East Texas - KLTV 7 News at 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM. East Texans have chosen Mark as "Best Weathercaster" on local television.

Mark graduated in 1982 from the University of St. Thomas in Houston with a degree in Meteorology. From 1980 to early 1987, he worked in Houston at Wilkens Weather Technologies, forecasting for oil rigs and refineries all over the world. Mark also did forecasting for several radio stations in the Houston area before joining the KLTV News Team in January of 1987, as the original Daybreak Meteorologist.

Mark remained with Daybreak for four years, before moving to KPLC-TV Channel 7 in Lake Charles, Louisiana where he worked as Chief Meteorologist for exactly three years. While in Lake Charles, he finished second in the Associated Press Awards for "Best Weathercast" in 1992, and in 1993 Mark was awarded First Place in the Louisiana A.P. for Best Weathercast.

April 4, 1994, he re-joined the KLTV News team as Chief Meteorologist. Here at KLTV, he has been nominated for a Dallas Press Club Katie Award, an honor no other weathercaster/meteorologist in the Tyler/Longview area has ever received. Mark has held the Seals of Approval from the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society since 1989.

Mark is the only local meteorologist to offer a 7 + 7 Day (or 14 Day) forecast each weekday on KLTV-7 News at 10PM.

On a personal note, Mark is a fishing fanatic. He also loves hockey, golf and guitar as well as singing at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tyler. Mark has four children, Katherine, Mark, Anthony and Hannah. Beth, his wife of 34 years, teaches religion to 7th and 9th graders at Bishop T.K. Gorman Middle/High School in Tyler. He would also love to tell you about his grand-daughters Lilly, Elianah, Maria, Anna and Maeve...as well as his grand-sons Caleb, Hunter, Josiah and David. Just ask him. I think he needs to get a much bigger boat! Now he will have enough to field a baseball team. Life Is Good! Oh...is it possible? Yes! Number 10 is here, Lucy Rose, and Number 11 is as well, Aedan Joseph!! The dozen has been complete with the birth of Samuel Reed Ellis on 12/30/15. Yup, that is 6 girls and 6 boys. Due in October 2017, numbers 13 and 14. The family continues to grow. How much do I love that?