Smith County indicts Murchison man accused in fatal motorcycle chase, crash for murder

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old Murchison man on a first-degree murder charge in connection to a police chase involving a motorcycle that resulted in the death of his passenger on June 14.
Sean Eammon Waite was among the 34 people indicted by the Smith County grand jury on Sept. 6.
Waite was charged with murder in connection to the death of Alicia Adams following a high-speed chase that took place on June. 14.
In addition to the murder charge, Waite is currently being held in the Smith County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, fraudulent use of identifying items, credit or debit card abuse, credit or debit card abuse failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Collectively, Waite's bond amount has been set at $961,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, Waite told investigators after he was arrested that he did not stop for police because he had warrants did not want "to lose everything he had." He also said that Adams told him "that she did not want to lose him today" so he decided to take off on his motorcycle.
The affidavit states Waite almost struck a deputy vehicle multiple times.
