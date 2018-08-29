Former Hopkins County JP clerk arrested for allegedly tampering with government docs, credit card abuse

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former employee of the office of the Hopkins County Justice of the Peace, Pct 1, has been taken into custody after she was wanted by the Texas Rangers and local law enforcement.
According to JP B.J. Teer, Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso, a former part-time clerk in his office was wanted for tampering with government documents by a public servant, as well as credit card abuse. As of July 30, there were over 20 warrants issued for her arrest.
Captain Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported Jasso was recently arrested in Natchitoches, LA. According to Crump, a Crime Stoppers tip reportedly led to her arrest.
Teer said the charges resulted from a regular internal office audit of court records.
According to Teer, the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.
